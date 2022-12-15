How Much Are 2022 World Cup Final Tickets?

The 2022 World Cup final is just days away, and fans still have time to grab tickets for the hottest seat in the world.

The showdown between defending champion France and a dynamite Argentina squad will be one for the books as each team looks to make history.

Before it's too late, here's how to get your last-minute tickets in Qatar:

How much are World Cup tickets?

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On the FIFA website, tickets are divided into four categories. The first three categories are available for international fans while category four is only available for Qatar residents.

Final

Category 1: 1,223 €

Category 2: 763 €

Category 3: 460 €

Category 4: 156 €

Where can you buy World Cup final tickets?

2022 World Cup final tickets can be purchased through FIFA's official website or FIFA's ticket portal.

For fans that are already in Qatar catching the action, you can visit the official FIFA center located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and get tickets in person.

When is the last day to buy World Cup final tickets?

Online, tickets can be purchased until Dec. 18, the day of the final

Because tickets are now in a "last minute sale phase," they will be assigned based on availability on a "first come, first served basis," according to FIFA's website.

"All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants."

When is the World Cup final?

The 2022 World Cup final is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

The match can be streamed on Foxsports.com or Peacock (Spanish).