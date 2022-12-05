It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.

South Korea, on the other hand, pulled off a miraculous 2-1 upset against Portugal thanks to a late Hwang Hee-chan goal. The Taegeuk Warriors advanced in second place in Group H after topping Uruguay based on goals scored. South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 in the head-to-head matchup to open the tournament and lost 3-2 to Ghana but had fate on its side to reach the knockout stage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here’s how to watch Brazil and South Korea face off in the round of 16:

When is the Brazil vs. South Korea round of 16 World Cup game?

Brazil and South Korea will face off on Monday, Dec. 5.

What time is the Brazil vs. South Korea round of 16 World Cup game?

Kickoff time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Brazil vs. South Korea round of 16 World Cup game?

The action will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

How to watch the Brazil vs. South Korea round of 16 World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Brazil vs. South Korea round of 16 World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Brazil vs. South Korea – Round of 16 | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Will Neymar play vs. South Korea?

Yes, Brazil manager Tite confirmed that star forward Neymar would be available to play against South Korea on Monday. Neymar suffered an ankle sprain in the 2-0 win against Serbia and missed the final two group stage games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Who would Brazil or South Korea play in the quarterfinal?

The winner between Brazil and South Korea will next play the winner of the Japan-Croatia matchup. Japan and Croatia will kick off a few hours prior, so Brazil and South Korea will know which team advanced as they face off.