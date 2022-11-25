How to Watch Tunisia Vs. Australia in 2022 World Cup

We are approximately one week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the battles have been intense, to say the least.

So far, Tunisia and Denmark’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish, whereas France beat Australia 4-1 during their first Group D faceoff. Now, Tunisia and Australia will face one another for both countries’ next matches in the group stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group D match:

When is Tunisia vs. Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Tunisia and Australia will face off on Saturday, Nov. 26.

What time is the Tunisia vs. Australia World Cup match?

Kickoff for Tunisia-Australia is set for 1 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Tunisia vs. Australia match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Tunisia vs. Australia match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).