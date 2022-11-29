How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day.

With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach Didier Deschamps might elect to sit some players in preparation of the next round. With six points and a plus-four goal differential, France is nearly assured of finishing atop Group D, barring a lopsided France loss or Australia victory in each side’s group stage finale.

France starters getting some time off could bode well for Tunisia, which needs a victory and some help to advance to the knockout stage. Tunisia is not yet mathematically eliminated despite being yet to find the back of the net in the tournament. The team currently sits fourth in Group D after opening with a scoreless draw against Denmark and then falling 1-0 to Australia.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

To advance, Tunisia needs a win over France along with either a draw between Australia and Denmark or a Denmark victory while winning the goal-differential tiebreaker.

Here’s how to watch Tunisia and France square off in their Group D showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When is the Tunisia vs. France 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Tunisia and France will face off on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

What time is the Tunisia vs. France 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Tunisia vs. France 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Tunisia and France will play at Education City in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch the Tunisia vs. France 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Tunisia vs. France 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Tunisia vs. France - Group D | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock