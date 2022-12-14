FIFA World Cup

Morocco Airlines Says Qatar Restrictions Forced Cancellation of 7 World Cup Fans Flights

Royal Air Maroc didn't specify what restrictions Qatar had imposed

By The Associated Press

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
AP Photo

Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities.

Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. The one-of-a-kind deal would be on sale for 5,000 dirhams ($475) round trip.

However, seven of those flights, operated by Qatar Airways, were cancelled, the airline said in a statement Wednesday to the official Moroccan news agency MAP.

“Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of flights provided by Qatar Airways,” it said. “Royal Air Maroc offers its apologies to customers for this inconvenience beyond its control."

It didn't specify what restrictions Qatar had imposed.

The Qatari government’s and Doha’s media offices did not immediately respond to requests for details.

Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals in World Cup history.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Morocco fans already in Qatar lined up for hours outside a stadium hoping to receive free game tickets handed out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee.

This article tagged under:

FIFA World CupQatarWorld Cup 2022MoroccoQatar World Cup
