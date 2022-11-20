Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup 2022: Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 4 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo The first game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup opened to a 2 – 0 win for Ecuador against host country Qatar. Ecuador's forward Enner Valencia scored the first – and only – three goals of the first half of the opening game, even as the first goal was overturned by the game's VAR system for being offside. See the top moments in photos. 17 photos 1/17 Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images Players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 2/17 Robert Michael/dpa via Getty Images Luke Shaw, left, and Kyle Walker, right, of Ecuador against Borna Sosa of Qatar during the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup, Nov. 20, 2022, in at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City, Qatar. 3/17 Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images Enner Valencia of Ecuador heads to score Ecuador, and the 2022 World Cup's, first goal, which was ultimately ruled out by VAR for being offside, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 4/17 James Williamson/Getty Images Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores the first goal of the World Cup, which was ultimately ruled out for offside by VAR, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 5/17 Lars Baron/Getty Images Saad Alsheeb of Qatar fails to take the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 6/17 Michael Steele/Getty Images Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, which was later disallowed by the VAR system, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 7/17 Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores his side’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 8/17 Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Qatar’s goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb fails to stop a goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Nov. 20, 2022. 9/17 Lars Baron/Getty Images Felix Torres Ecuador attempts a jumping volley during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 10/17 Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 11/17 ANP via Getty Images Ecuador’s forward #13 Enner Valencia reacts after being tackled during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Nov. 20, 2022. Behind him is Karim Boudiaf of Qatar. 12/17 Marc Atkins/Getty Images Ecuador’s Enner Valencia is substituted after he was injured during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 13/17 ANP via Getty Images Karim Boudiaf of Qatar and Michael Estrada of Ecuador tussle over the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 14/17 Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Ecuador’s forward Michael Estrada, top left, and Qatar’s goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb collide during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Nov. 20, 2022. 15/17 ANP via Getty Images Mohammed Muntari of Qatar reacts as his shot narrowly misses the goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 16/17 Odd Anderson/AFP via Getty Images Ecuador’s midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento, left, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Nov. 20, 2022. The host city lost to Ecuador, 2 to 0. 17/17 Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images Angelo Preciado of Ecuador celebrates the team’s victory against host city Qatar, 2-0, in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022QatarEcuadorQatar World Cup More Photo Galleries Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony PHOTOS: Massive Response to Fatal Bus Crash in Waltham PHOTOS: Pastries, Delicacies and More at Well Pictures: Last Blood Moon Until 2025 From Around the World