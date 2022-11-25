USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw

After all the build-up hype, the United States men's national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday.

England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.

The Three Lions had their foot on the gas for the opening 15 minutes, but the U.S., operating in a 4-4-2 midblock with Haji Wright and Tim Weah pressing John Stones and Harry Maguire, mitigated any real threats.

Weston McKennie’s energy looked far better than the Wales’ matchup on Monday as he created a header opportunity for Wright that went wide in the 17th minute and got on the end of a Weah cross for a half volley that flew over the crossbar in the 26th minute.

Christian Pulisic joined in on the action in the 33rd minute when he got the ball just inside the left corner of the penalty box. Trippier and Bukayo Saka closed down on him, but Pulisic’s left-footed shot drilled the top-left corner.

England finally got a shot on target thanks to Mason Mount’s outside-the-box effort in stoppage time just before the first-half whistle. Mount’s low hit towards the bottom right corner was parried out brilliantly by Matt Turner to end the half at 0-0.

The second half was a completely different story. No team created any real pressure, though England managed to pin the U.S. back for some decent spells. The Three Lions just couldn't find that one line-breaking pass to open up the U.S. defense.

In the 82nd minute, Gregg Berhalter brought on Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent for Weah and Wright, but the touches were dry for those two.

Into four minutes of stoppage time, the best moment came on a free kick from the left-hand side sent in by Luke Shaw that found Harry Kane, but England's No. 9 sent it off target.

In the end, England had eight total shots (three on target) to USA's 10 (one on target). Following Iran's win over Wales earlier on Friday, the U.S. will need to win that game on Tuesday in order to advance to the round of 16.