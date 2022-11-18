What to Know About the 2022 World Cup Venues in Qatar

A total of 64 games will be played in the 2022 World Cup.

But all of the action won’t be limited to just one stadium.

The matches will be spread out across several different venues in Qatar. And unlike a typical World Cup, the stadiums are situated close to one another. The furthest distance between venues is just 46 miles.

From the locations to venue details and much more, here’s what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup stadiums:

The Eight Qatar World Cup Stadiums

How many stadiums are hosting games during the 2022 World Cup?

Eight stadiums will host fixtures during the 2022 World Cup: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974.

Where are the 2022 World Cup stadiums?

Two of the eight venues are located in the capital city of Doha – Al Thumama Stadium and Stadium 974. The other host cities are Al Khor (Al Bayt Stadium); Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium); Al Wakrah (Al Janoub Stadium); and Lusail (Lusail Stadium).

Qatar World Cup stadiums: Capacity, when they were built, post-World Cup uses

You can learn more about Qatar’s World Cup stadiums here.

How much did it cost to build the 2022 World Cup Stadiums?

Seven of the stadiums are new, with Khalifa International Stadium being the only one that stood prior to Qatar winning the bid for the World Cup. But, as previously mentioned, even Khalifa International Stadium underwent considerable renovation ahead of the tournament.

Reported total costs associated with constructing the new stadiums have ranged between $6.5 billion to $10 billion, according to Front Office Sports. Al Bayt Stadium was the most expensive of the new venues to build with a reported cost of $847 million.

Where will the 2022 World Cup opening match be played?

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where will the USMNT play its 2022 World Cup Group Stage games?

The USMNT will have group stage games at three different venues. The United States opens play against Wales at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, while their second game versus England is at Al Bayt Stadium. The Americans close out the group stage against Iran at Al Thumama Stadium.

Where is the 2022 World Cup Final being played?

Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 World Cup Final on Dec. 18.