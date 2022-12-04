What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 4

The knockout stage is underway and we already have two nations qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals – the Netherlands and Argentina.

The Netherlands defeated the United States in a 3-1 victory on Saturday morning while Argentina triumphed over Australia with a slim 2-1 lead on Saturday afternoon. Two nations are knocked out, two nations are moving on.

Next up on the knockout round train is France, Poland, England and Senegal. These four nations will be battling it out on Sunday for a chance to advance to the next stage.

Before Sunday, let’s take a look at the round of 16 match ups we can look forward to:

France vs. Poland

First up is France and Poland. This knockout round matchup features the defending 2018 World Cup Champions, France, taking on Poland, which hasn’t been as lucky. The favorites are obviously the French considering they dominated their Group D standings. Poland didn’t do terribly themselves, coming in right after Argentina in the Group C standings, but will they be able to compete with the French?

So far in the tournament, France has two wins and a loss, while Poland has a win, a loss and a draw. Though the odds are in France’s favor, it all comes down to what goes on between the sticks.

The France-Poland fixture will take place at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

England vs. Senegal

The second of the two-game slate for Sunday will feature powerhouse England and darkhorse Senegal. The favorites here are the English featuring Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. The Three Lions claimed two wins and a draw throughout group play. On the other hand, Senegal has two wins and a loss in the first phase of the tournament, which left them slightly behind.

It will be a challenge to say the least, especially with Sadio Mane on the bench, but there’s still hope if the trio of Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr and Saliou Ciss can get the job done.

The England-Senegal matchup is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.