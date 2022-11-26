FIFA

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26

Here’s a look at the World Cup schedule for Saturday

By Kristen Conti

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping.

Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.

The show of the day featured Christian Pulisic leading the Stars and Stripes against Harry Kane and the global powerhouse of England, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

With Day 7 on Saturday, Nov. 26, coming up, here’s the four-game slate to watch for:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tunisia-Australia (Group D)

The action begins with a Group D battle between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia is coming off a 0-0 draw with Denmark while Australia is coming off a 4-1 loss to France, clearly seeking redemption.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 22 hours ago

How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

USMNT Nov 23

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Kick-off time is 5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT.

Poland-Saudi Arabia (Group C)

This Group C matchup features Poland, who is coming off a 0-0 draw with Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, who is dominating so far in this year’s World Cup after a surprising 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi and the Argentina squad.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT.

France-Denmark (Group D)

This Group D matchup pits France, who is coming off a 4-1 victory over Australia, up against Denmark, who is coming off a 0-0 draw with Tunisia. 

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Argentina-Mexico (Group C)

Argentina is entering this Group C matchup with hopes of redeeming itself after a devastating 2-1 upset by Saudi Arabia. Will Messi take his team higher this time? Mexico, meanwhile, is coming off a 0-0 draw with Poland.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

You can watch all games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo. The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

This article tagged under:

FIFAsoccer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us