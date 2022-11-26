What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26

Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping.

Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while Qatar was the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later on, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their matchup in a draw.

The show of the day featured Christian Pulisic leading the Stars and Stripes against Harry Kane and the global powerhouse of England, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

With Day 7 on Saturday, Nov. 26, coming up, here’s the four-game slate to watch for:

Tunisia-Australia (Group D)

The action begins with a Group D battle between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia is coming off a 0-0 draw with Denmark while Australia is coming off a 4-1 loss to France, clearly seeking redemption.

Kick-off time is 5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT.

Poland-Saudi Arabia (Group C)

This Group C matchup features Poland, who is coming off a 0-0 draw with Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, who is dominating so far in this year’s World Cup after a surprising 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi and the Argentina squad.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT.

France-Denmark (Group D)

This Group D matchup pits France, who is coming off a 4-1 victory over Australia, up against Denmark, who is coming off a 0-0 draw with Tunisia.

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Argentina-Mexico (Group C)

Argentina is entering this Group C matchup with hopes of redeeming itself after a devastating 2-1 upset by Saudi Arabia. Will Messi take his team higher this time? Mexico, meanwhile, is coming off a 0-0 draw with Poland.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

You can watch all games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo. The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock