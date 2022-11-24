Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings

The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances.

Can the Americans extend that streak in Qatar?

The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point.

The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving away a penalty kick to Wales. Gareth Bale then scored the equalizer from the spot in the 82nd minute and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

So where does the USMNT sit in the Group B standings entering its second game of three group stage games? Here's what to know about the race for knockout-round qualification.

How many teams make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds?

The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the Round of 16.

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup tiebreakers?

The first tiebreaker between teams with the same number of points in a group is overall goal differential. If teams have the same goal differential, then the following criteria are used in order until the tie is settled:

Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned Superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned Highest team conduct score relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained Yellow card: minus 1 point

Indirect red card (as a result of two yellow cards): minus 3 points

Direct red card: minus 4 points

Yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points Drawing of lots by FIFA

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B standings?

England is currently atop Group B with three points following a 6-2 win over Iran. While Wales and the U.S. are even with one point apiece, Wales is in second due to the team conduct score, or "fair play," tiebreaker. In their head-to-head meeting, Wales drew two fewer yellow cards than the USMNT.

England: 3 points, +4 goal differential Wales: 1 point, 0 goal differential United States: 1 point, 0 goal differential Iran: 0 points, -4 goal differential

What is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B schedule?

Here are the remaining games in Group B:

Wales vs. Iran: Friday, Nov. 25, 5 a.m. ET

England vs. United States, Friday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. ET

United States vs. Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m. ET

Wales vs. England, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m. ET

Can the USMNT still advance with a loss to England?

Yes, the USMNT would still be alive without a result against England on Friday. That would even be the case coupled with a Wales win over Iran. They'd, however, no longer be in control of their own destiny.

In a scenario where England beats the U.S. and Wales beats Iran, the U.S. would then need to defeat Iran and have England defeat Wales to have a shot at advancing. The U.S. and Wales would be tied for second with four points apiece and the Round of 16 berth would be decided via tiebreaker.