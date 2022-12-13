World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 53 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo It's Messi vs. Modrić as Argentina and Croatia face off in the first semifinals match of the 2022 World Cup. 9 photos 1/9 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Julian Alvarez celebrates with Lionel Messi of Argentina after scoring the team’s second goal Lionel Messi of Argentina scores his side’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 13, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 2/9 James Williamson/AMA via Getty Images Julian Alvarez scores Argentina’s second goal, making the score 2–0, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 13, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 3/9 Alex Livesey/Danehouse via Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina scores his side’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 13, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 4/9 Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 13, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 5/9 Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images Argentina’s Lionel Messi fights for possession against Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022. 6/9 Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister, right, falls on the pitch as he fights for the ball with Croatia’s Luka Modric, center, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022. 7/9 Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022. 8/9 Richard Sellers/Getty Images Referee Daniele Orsato, in yellow, speaks to Dejan Lovren, Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric of Croatia during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022. 9/9 Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Croatia’s Luka Modric shake hands before the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 13, 2022. The World Cup dream will end for one of these two soccer giants as Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco fight to hoist the 2022 World Cup trophy. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup More Photo Galleries The Real Housewives of Miami Premiere Party Inside Look Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos Croatia Wins 1st Penalty Shootout: World Cup Day 16 in Photos