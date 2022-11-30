World Cup Day 11: Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 23 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo Day 11 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will see Tunisia playing against France, Australia against Denmark, Poland versus Argentina and Saudi Arabia matching up against Mexico. 12 photos 1/12 Clive Mason/Getty Images Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 2/12 Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia scores the first goal to make it 1-0 during the World Cup match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 3/12 Hannah Mckay/Getty Images Tunisia’s shot bounces off the roof of the net as France’s goalkeeper Steve Mandanda reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 4/12 Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images France’s goalkeeper, Steve Mandanda, and Stade Rennais makes a save during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 5/12 Alex Livesey/Danehouse via Getty Images Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane of Tunisia battles for possession with Randal Kolo Muani of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 6/12 Hannah Mckay/Getty Images Nader Ghandri of Tunisia scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The shot was disallowed for being offside. 7/12 Clive Mason/Getty Images Kingsley Coman of France reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. 8/12 Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images Mathew Leckie of Australia celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 9/12 Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Fran Karacic of Denmark attempts to break past Aaron Mooy of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022. 10/12 Claudio Villa/Getty Images Andreas Skov Olsen of Denmark attempts a goal as Riley McGree of Australia defends during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 11/12 Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images Mitchell Duke of Australia controls the ball under pressure of Jesper Lindstrom of Denmark during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. 12/12 Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images Joakim Maehle of Denmark battles for possession with Riley McGree of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 30, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup More Photo Galleries US Defeats Iran and England Wallops Wales: World Cup Day 10 In Photos Photos: Major Water Main Break Floods Lowell Streets, Forces Evacuations World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos