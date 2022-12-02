Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos

By NBC and Telemundo Digital

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

The first game of the day saw South Korea route Portugal, scoring 2–1. Both teams will advance to the knockout stage from Group H.

Uruguay scored two goals of their own in their matchup against Ghana in a bittersweet victory, after failing to score enough goals to knock South Korea out of second place.

Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0, but also failed to advance because the team did not pick up enough points to change Group G's standings.

Switzerland was the last team to advance to the Round of 16, beating Serbia 3-2.

28 photos
1/28
Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images
Players of Switzerland celebrating the victory during the World Cup match between Serbia v Switzerland at the Stadium 974 on Dec. 2, 2022 in Doha Qatar.
2/28
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
Switzerland’s midfielder #08 Remo Freuler (R) celebrates with Switzerland’s defender #13 Ricardo Rodriguez after scoring his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
3/28
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
Serbia’s forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with Serbia’s midfielder #17 Filip Kostic after scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
4/28
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Serbia’s forward #18 Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
5/28
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Switzerland’s midfielder #08 Remo Freuler (top) fights for the ball with Serbia’s forward #10 Dusan Tadic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
6/28
Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images
Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil during the World Cup match between Cameroon v Brazil at the Lusail Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022, in Lusail Qatar.
7/28
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Cameroon’s defender #04 Christopher Wooh (L) and Cameroon’s midfielder #08 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
8/28
Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Vincent Aboubakar (R) of Cameroon celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on Dec. 2, 2022.
9/28
GETTY IMAGES
Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
10/28
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Brazil’s forward #25 Pedro (L) fights for the ball with Cameroon’s defender #04 Christopher Wooh (C) in front of Cameroon’s goalkeeper #16 Devis Epassy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
11/28
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Cameroon’s midfielder #15 Pierre Kunde (L) reacts after falling on the ground following a tackle by Brazil’s defender #16 Alex Telles (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec. 2, 2022.
12/28
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Heechan Hwang of South Korea celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
13/28
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Heechan Hwang of South Korea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
14/28
GETTY IMAGES
Hwang Hee-Chan of Korea Republic celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
15/28
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images
Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa dives for the ball and concedes a goal that was later dissallowed during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Dec. 2, 2022.
16/28
Hector Vivas/FIFA via Getty Images
Younggwon Kim of South Korea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
17/28
Robert MIchael/dpa via Getty Images
South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scores a goal, making the score 1–1 in the group stage match between South Korea and Portugal at the 2022 Qatar World Cup at Education City Stadium, Al-Rajjan, Qatar, Dec. 2, 2022.
18/28
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against South Korea during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
19/28
James Williamson/Getty Images
Ricardo Horta celebrates after scoring Portugal’s first goal to make it 0-1 against South Korea during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
20/28
Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates his goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
21/28
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
Portugal’s Ricardo Horta, third left, scores his team’s first goal as South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, left, fails to make a save during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
22/28
Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
Uruguay’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Dec. 2, 2022.
23/28
Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images
Uruguay’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta scores his team’s first goal past Ghana’s goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Dec. 2, 2022.
24/28
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay scores the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
25/28
Clive Mason/Getty Images
Sergio Rochet of Uruguay saves a penalty kick from Ghana’s Andre Ayew during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
26/28
Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Lawrence Ati Zigi goalkeeper of Ghana makes a save during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium, Dec. 2, 2022, in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.
27/28
Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Salis Abdul Samed of Ghana battles for possession against Federico Valverde of Uruguay, right, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022, in Doha.
28/28
Clive Mason/Getty Images
Mohammed Kudus of Ghana is brought down by Sergio Rochet of Uruguay in the box during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Here's Who Walked ‘Green Carpet' at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston
Photos: Here's Who Walked ‘Green Carpet' at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston
Spain and Japan Through to Round 16 as Germany Exits: World Cup Day 12 in Photos
Spain and Japan Through to Round 16 as Germany Exits: World Cup Day 12 in Photos
PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston
PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston
Argentina, Australia and Poland Advance while Mexico, Tunisia Sent Packing: World Cup Day 11 in Photos
Argentina, Australia and Poland Advance while Mexico, Tunisia Sent Packing: World Cup Day 11 in Photos
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us