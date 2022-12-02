The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

The first game of the day saw South Korea route Portugal, scoring 2–1. Both teams will advance to the knockout stage from Group H.

Uruguay scored two goals of their own in their matchup against Ghana in a bittersweet victory, after failing to score enough goals to knock South Korea out of second place.

Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0, but also failed to advance because the team did not pick up enough points to change Group G's standings.

Switzerland was the last team to advance to the Round of 16, beating Serbia 3-2.