Morocco stunned Spain in a late-game upset, winning 0(3)–0(0) on three penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal, meanwhile, kept their early lead against Switzerland with Goncalo Ramos starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo – a decision that paid off for the team in spades after
Ramos' hat trick on the second half.
Both Morocco and Portugal will face off in the quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 10.
Goncalo Ramos, center, celebrates after
scoring his third – and the team’s fifth – goal for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Pepe scores Portugal’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Dec. 6, 2022.
Pepe of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Goncalo Ramos, second from the right, celebrates with teammates after scoring Portugal’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Dec. 6, 2022.
Goncalo Ramos celebrates with teammates after scoring Portugal’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal scores the team’s first goal past Yann Sommer of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.
Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou of Morocco is thrown in the air by his teammates after the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Morocco players celebrates after the team’s victory in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on Dec. 6, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Yassine Bounou of Morocco saves the third penalty by Sergio Busquets of Spain in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Spain’s players react after a missed penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Morocco won the match on three penalty kicks to move onto the quarterfinals.
Carlos Soler of Spain reacts after teammate Pablo Sarabia hits the post with a shot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Nico Williams of Spain (second to the right) attempts a shot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Dec. 6, 2022.
Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, center, receives medical treatment during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Dec. 6, 2022.
Sofiane Boufal of Morocco reacts after an injury at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Gavi of Spain battles for possession with Sofiane Boufal of Morocco, left, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium, Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco brings down Gavi of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.