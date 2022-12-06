Morocco stunned Spain in a late-game upset, winning 0(3)–0(0) on three penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal, meanwhile, kept their early lead against Switzerland with Goncalo Ramos starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo – a decision that paid off for the team in spades after Ramos' hat trick on the second half.

Both Morocco and Portugal will face off in the quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 10.