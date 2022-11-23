World Cup Day 4: Top Moments in Photos

By NBC and Telemundo Digital

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Day 4 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will see Morocco playing against Croatia, Germany versus Japan, Spain against Costa Rica and Belgium matching up against Canada.

9 photos
1/9
Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images
Yassine Bounou of Morocco makes a save against Andrej Kramaric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
2/9
Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves from Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Nov. 23, 2022.
3/9
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic catches the ball as Morocco’s forward Youssef En-Nesyri looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022.
4/9
Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images
Selim Amallah of Morocco and Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
5/9
David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
Josip Juranovic of Croatia, left, battle for possession with Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco during the World Cup match between Morocco v Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
6/9
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco battles for possession with Josko Gvardiol of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
7/9
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Nikola Vlasic of Croatia battles for possession with Noussair Mazraoui, left, and Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
8/9
Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images
Josko Gvardiol of Croatia, left, tackles Hakim Ziyech of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
9/9
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco shoots the ball against Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup

More Photo Galleries

Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
PHOTOS: SUV Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
PHOTOS: SUV Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham
World Cup 2022, Day 2 Top Moments in Photos: USMNT and Wales Tie and England Scored a 6-2 Win in Their Debut
World Cup 2022, Day 2 Top Moments in Photos: USMNT and Wales Tie and England Scored a 6-2 Win in Their Debut
Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup 2022: Top Moments in Photos
Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup 2022: Top Moments in Photos
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us