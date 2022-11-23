World Cup Day 4: Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 28 mins ago This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo Day 4 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will see Morocco playing against Croatia, Germany versus Japan, Spain against Costa Rica and Belgium matching up against Canada. 9 photos 1/9 Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images Yassine Bounou of Morocco makes a save against Andrej Kramaric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 2/9 Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves from Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Nov. 23, 2022. 3/9 Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic catches the ball as Morocco’s forward Youssef En-Nesyri looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. 4/9 Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images Selim Amallah of Morocco and Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 5/9 David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images Josip Juranovic of Croatia, left, battle for possession with Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco during the World Cup match between Morocco v Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 6/9 Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Hakim Ziyech of Morocco battles for possession with Josko Gvardiol of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 7/9 Michael Steele/Getty Images Nikola Vlasic of Croatia battles for possession with Noussair Mazraoui, left, and Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 8/9 Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images Josko Gvardiol of Croatia, left, tackles Hakim Ziyech of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 9/9 Lars Baron/Getty Images Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco shoots the ball against Dejan Lovren of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, Nov. 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. This article tagged under: World Cup 2022Qatar World Cup More Photo Galleries Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos PHOTOS: SUV Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham World Cup 2022, Day 2 Top Moments in Photos: USMNT and Wales Tie and England Scored a 6-2 Win in Their Debut Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup 2022: Top Moments in Photos