World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos By NBC and Telemundo Digital • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago

Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3. South Korea will play against Ghana, Brazil versus Switzerland and Portugal matching up against Uruguay next.

14 photos

1/14 Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates Cameroon's third goal, bringing both teams to 3-3 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

2/14 Stu Forster/Getty Images Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores Cameroon's third goal, bringing both teams to 3-3 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

3/14 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Cameroon scores their team's third goal past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

4/14 Clive Mason/Getty Images Vincent Aboubakar, left, of Cameroon celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with their teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

5/14 Adam Pretty/FIFA via Getty Images Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

6/14 Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-3 against Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

7/14 Stu Forster/Getty Images Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

8/14 Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images Strahinja Pavlovic celebrates scoring Serbia's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Nov. 28, 2022.

9/14 Clive Mason/Getty Images Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring their team's first goal with their teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

10/14 Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

11/14 Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Jean-Charles Castelleto celebrates after scoring Serbia's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

12/14 Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Jean-Charles Castelleto celebrates after scoring Serbia's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

13/14 Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Jean-Charles Castelletto scores Cameroon's first goal during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2022.

14/14 ANP via Getty Images Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia, left, fights for possession against Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, Nov. 28, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.