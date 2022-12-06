soccer

World Cup Hat Tricks: How Many Times Has a Player Netted Three Goals in a Game?

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos is the latest player to score a hat trick on the World Cup stage

By Marsha Green

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The FIFA World Cup stage is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world, and a soccer player completing a “hat trick” at the World Cup is one of the biggest accomplishments in a player's career.

Since the World Cup was first held in Uruguay back in 1930, a total of 48 players have struck a hat trick on the global soccer stage with such famous names as Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Just Fontaine on the list. 

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos is the latest player to score a hat trick on the World Cup stage. Ramos scored the first hat trick of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Switzerland in the second half of the round of 16 clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He scored the first goal in the 17th minute on the pitch.

He then doubled it earlier in the second half.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo 2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win

Morocco 2 hours ago

Is Morocco the Team of Destiny in the 2022 World Cup?

Here's a look at the history of the "hat trick" in the World Cup and the players who have scored the three thrilling goals in a World Cup game:

What is a hat trick?

A "hat trick" is a player who scores three goals in the same game. 

How many hat tricks have occurred in World Cup history?

While 48 players have previously scored a hat trick at the World Cup, in total 52 hat tricks have been scored. 

Here's a list of all the hat tricks scored at the World Cup:

YearPlayerTeamOpponentStageFinal Result
2022Goncalo RamosPortugalSwitzerlandRound of 16W 6-1
2018Harry KaneEnglandPanamaGroupW 6-1
2018Cristiano RonaldoPortugalSpainGroupD 3-3
2014Xherdan ShaqiriSwitzerlandHondurasGroupW 3-0
2014Thomas MullerGermanyPortugalGroupW 4-0
2010Gonzalo HiguainArgentinaSouth KoreaGroupW 4-1
2002PauletaPortugalPolandGroupW 4-0
2002Miroslav KloseGermanySaudi ArabiaGroupW 8-0
1998Gabriel BatistutaArgentinaJamaicaGroupW 5-0
1994Oleg SalenkoRussiaCameroonGroupW 6-1
1994Gabriel BatistutaArgentinaGreeceGroupW 4-0
1990Tomas SkuhravyCzechoslovakiaCosta RicaRound of 16W 4-1
1990MichelSpainSouth KoreaGroupW 3-1
1986Emiliano ButrageunoSpainDenmarkRound of 16W 5-1
1986Igor BelanovSoviet UnionBelgiumRound of 16L 3-4 (aet) 
1986Gary LinekerEnglandPolandGroupW 3-0
1986Preben ElkjaerDenmarkUruguayGroupW 6-1
1982Paolo RossiItalyBrazilSecond GroupW 3-2
1982Zbigniew BoniekPolandBelgiumSecond GroupW 3-0
1982Karl-Heinz RummeniggeWest GermanyChileGroupW 4-1
1982Laszlo KissHungaryEl SalvadorGroupW 10-1
1978Teofilo CubillasPeruIranGroupW 4-1
1978Rob RensenbrinkNetherlandsIranGroupW 3-0
1974Andrzej SzarmachPolandHaitiGroupW 7-0
1974Dusan BajevicYugoslaviaZaireGroupW 9-0
1970Gerd MullerWest GermanyPeruGroupW 3-1
1970Gerd MullerWest GermanyBulgariaGroupW 5-2
1966Geoff HurstEnglandWest GermanyFinalW 4-2 (aet)
1966EusebioPortugal North KoreaQuarterfinalsW 5-3
1962Florian AlbertHungaryBulgariaGroupW 6-1
1958Just FontaineFranceWest GermanyThird place matchW 6-3
1958PeleBrazilFranceSemifinalsW 5-2
1958Just FontaineFranceParaguayGroupW 7-3
1954Josef HugiSwitzerlandAustriaQuarterfinalsL 5-7
1954Theodor WagnerAustriaSwitzerlandQuarterfinalsW 7-5
1954Max MorlockWest GermanyTurkeyGroupW 7-2
1954Burhan SarginTurkeySouth KoreaGroupW 7-0
1954Sandor KocsisHungaryWest GermanyGroupW 8-3
1954Carlos BorgesUruguayScotlandGroupW 7-0
1954Erich ProbstAustriaCzechoslovakiaGroupW 5-0
1954Sandor KocsisHungarySouth KoreaGroupW 9-0
1950AdemirBrazilSwedenFinal Group StageW 7-1
1950Oscar MiguezUruguayBoliviaFirst Group StageW 8-0
1938Harry AndersonSwedenCubaQuarterfinalsW 8-0
1938Gustav WetterstromSwedenCubaQuarterfinalsW 8-0
1938LeonidasBrazilPolandRound of 16W 6-5 (aet)
1938Ernst WilimowskiPolandBrazilRound of 16L 6-5 (aet)
1934Oldrich NejedlyCzechoslovakiaGermanySemifinalsW 3-1
1934Edmund ConenGermanyBelgiumRound of 16W 5-2
1934Angelo SchiavioItalyUSARound of 16W 7-1
1930Pedro CeaUruguayYugoslaviaSemifinalsW 6-1
1930Guillermo StabileArgentinaMexicoGroupW 6-3
1930Bert PatenaudeUSAParaguayGroupW 3-0

Has a player ever scored more than one hat trick in a World Cup?

Since the World Cup debut in 1930, only four players have scored more than one hat trick:

Sandor Kocsis  - Hungary (2) 

Hungary's Sandor Kocsis of Hungary scored two different hat tricks in two World Cup group stages. His first came during the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland in a 9-0 win over South Korea and the second came in an 8-3 victory against West Germany.

Just Fontaine  - France (2)

Just Fontaine was the second player to score two World Cup hat tricks during the same tournament. In the 1958 Sweden World Cup, Fontaine netted his first hat trick in a 7-3 victory over Paraguay in the group stage and then struck four goals in the third-place match vs. West Germany.

Gerd Muller  - West Germany (2)

Just 12 years after Fontaine's hat tricks in Sweden, West Germany's Gerd Muller became the third player to score multiple World Cup hat tricks. Both of his three-goal performances came during the 1970 Mexico World Cup during consecutive group-stage outings. The first was scored in a 5-2 win over Bulgaria and the second in a 3-1 victory against Peru.

Gabriel Batistuta  - Argentina (2)

Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta is the only player on the list who has scored more than one hat trick in two different World Cup editions. The Argentine striker netted his first against Greece during the 1994 World Cup group stages in the USA and his second came four years later in a 5-0 demolition of Jamaica in Paris at France in 1998. 

Which nation has scored the most hat tricks in the World Cup?

Throughout World Cup history, no nation has produced more hat tricks than Germany (7).

How many hat tricks have been scored in Qatar?

Only one. 

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Switzerland in the second half of the round of 16 clash.

Before Qatar, England's Harry Kane was the last player to score a hat trick at the World Cup. His three strikes came on June 24, 2018, as the Three Lions defeated Panama 6-1 during the group stage of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

This article tagged under:

soccerFIFA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us