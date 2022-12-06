World Cup Hat Tricks: How Many Times Has a Player Netted Three Goals in a Game?

The FIFA World Cup stage is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world, and a soccer player completing a “hat trick” at the World Cup is one of the biggest accomplishments in a player's career.

Since the World Cup was first held in Uruguay back in 1930, a total of 48 players have struck a hat trick on the global soccer stage with such famous names as Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Just Fontaine on the list.

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos is the latest player to score a hat trick on the World Cup stage. Ramos scored the first hat trick of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Switzerland in the second half of the round of 16 clash at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

He scored the first goal in the 17th minute on the pitch.

He then doubled it earlier in the second half.

Here's a look at the history of the "hat trick" in the World Cup and the players who have scored the three thrilling goals in a World Cup game:

What is a hat trick?

A "hat trick" is a player who scores three goals in the same game.

How many hat tricks have occurred in World Cup history?

While 48 players have previously scored a hat trick at the World Cup, in total 52 hat tricks have been scored.

Here's a list of all the hat tricks scored at the World Cup:

Year Player Team Opponent Stage Final Result 2022 Goncalo Ramos Portugal Switzerland Round of 16 W 6-1 2018 Harry Kane England Panama Group W 6-1 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Spain Group D 3-3 2014 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland Honduras Group W 3-0 2014 Thomas Muller Germany Portugal Group W 4-0 2010 Gonzalo Higuain Argentina South Korea Group W 4-1 2002 Pauleta Portugal Poland Group W 4-0 2002 Miroslav Klose Germany Saudi Arabia Group W 8-0 1998 Gabriel Batistuta Argentina Jamaica Group W 5-0 1994 Oleg Salenko Russia Cameroon Group W 6-1 1994 Gabriel Batistuta Argentina Greece Group W 4-0 1990 Tomas Skuhravy Czechoslovakia Costa Rica Round of 16 W 4-1 1990 Michel Spain South Korea Group W 3-1 1986 Emiliano Butrageuno Spain Denmark Round of 16 W 5-1 1986 Igor Belanov Soviet Union Belgium Round of 16 L 3-4 (aet) 1986 Gary Lineker England Poland Group W 3-0 1986 Preben Elkjaer Denmark Uruguay Group W 6-1 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy Brazil Second Group W 3-2 1982 Zbigniew Boniek Poland Belgium Second Group W 3-0 1982 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany Chile Group W 4-1 1982 Laszlo Kiss Hungary El Salvador Group W 10-1 1978 Teofilo Cubillas Peru Iran Group W 4-1 1978 Rob Rensenbrink Netherlands Iran Group W 3-0 1974 Andrzej Szarmach Poland Haiti Group W 7-0 1974 Dusan Bajevic Yugoslavia Zaire Group W 9-0 1970 Gerd Muller West Germany Peru Group W 3-1 1970 Gerd Muller West Germany Bulgaria Group W 5-2 1966 Geoff Hurst England West Germany Final W 4-2 (aet) 1966 Eusebio Portugal North Korea Quarterfinals W 5-3 1962 Florian Albert Hungary Bulgaria Group W 6-1 1958 Just Fontaine France West Germany Third place match W 6-3 1958 Pele Brazil France Semifinals W 5-2 1958 Just Fontaine France Paraguay Group W 7-3 1954 Josef Hugi Switzerland Austria Quarterfinals L 5-7 1954 Theodor Wagner Austria Switzerland Quarterfinals W 7-5 1954 Max Morlock West Germany Turkey Group W 7-2 1954 Burhan Sargin Turkey South Korea Group W 7-0 1954 Sandor Kocsis Hungary West Germany Group W 8-3 1954 Carlos Borges Uruguay Scotland Group W 7-0 1954 Erich Probst Austria Czechoslovakia Group W 5-0 1954 Sandor Kocsis Hungary South Korea Group W 9-0 1950 Ademir Brazil Sweden Final Group Stage W 7-1 1950 Oscar Miguez Uruguay Bolivia First Group Stage W 8-0 1938 Harry Anderson Sweden Cuba Quarterfinals W 8-0 1938 Gustav Wetterstrom Sweden Cuba Quarterfinals W 8-0 1938 Leonidas Brazil Poland Round of 16 W 6-5 (aet) 1938 Ernst Wilimowski Poland Brazil Round of 16 L 6-5 (aet) 1934 Oldrich Nejedly Czechoslovakia Germany Semifinals W 3-1 1934 Edmund Conen Germany Belgium Round of 16 W 5-2 1934 Angelo Schiavio Italy USA Round of 16 W 7-1 1930 Pedro Cea Uruguay Yugoslavia Semifinals W 6-1 1930 Guillermo Stabile Argentina Mexico Group W 6-3 1930 Bert Patenaude USA Paraguay Group W 3-0

Has a player ever scored more than one hat trick in a World Cup?

Since the World Cup debut in 1930, only four players have scored more than one hat trick:

Sandor Kocsis - Hungary (2)

Hungary's Sandor Kocsis of Hungary scored two different hat tricks in two World Cup group stages. His first came during the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland in a 9-0 win over South Korea and the second came in an 8-3 victory against West Germany.

Just Fontaine - France (2)

Just Fontaine was the second player to score two World Cup hat tricks during the same tournament. In the 1958 Sweden World Cup, Fontaine netted his first hat trick in a 7-3 victory over Paraguay in the group stage and then struck four goals in the third-place match vs. West Germany.

Gerd Muller - West Germany (2)

Just 12 years after Fontaine's hat tricks in Sweden, West Germany's Gerd Muller became the third player to score multiple World Cup hat tricks. Both of his three-goal performances came during the 1970 Mexico World Cup during consecutive group-stage outings. The first was scored in a 5-2 win over Bulgaria and the second in a 3-1 victory against Peru.

Gabriel Batistuta - Argentina (2)

Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta is the only player on the list who has scored more than one hat trick in two different World Cup editions. The Argentine striker netted his first against Greece during the 1994 World Cup group stages in the USA and his second came four years later in a 5-0 demolition of Jamaica in Paris at France in 1998.

Which nation has scored the most hat tricks in the World Cup?

Throughout World Cup history, no nation has produced more hat tricks than Germany (7).

How many hat tricks have been scored in Qatar?

Only one.

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Switzerland in the second half of the round of 16 clash.

Before Qatar, England's Harry Kane was the last player to score a hat trick at the World Cup. His three strikes came on June 24, 2018, as the Three Lions defeated Panama 6-1 during the group stage of the Russia 2018 World Cup.