XFL Introduces Cities Joining League, Announces Arlington as Football Operations Hub

The XFL has announced that it has selected the City of Arlington as its new football operations hub.

According to the XFL, the league signed a three-year agreement with the City that will provide a performance facility and practice venues for both preseason and in-week training for the XFL's eight teams.

The XFL said this hybrid hub model will give players access to support from coaches and training staff while developing team affinity and community relations within their local markets.

The Arlington hub will also serve as a content creation center, the XFL said, allowing the league, its teams, and its players to build personal brands and engage with fans.

According to the XFL, this fan engagement and brand building will occur through social media, in-person events, and other media platforms, utilizing the knowledge and reach of XFL owners, Dany Garcia, RedBird Capital Partners, and Dwayne Johnson, who announced that he acquired the XFL for $15 million last year.

This announcement comes a day after the XFL introduced five holdover cities and three new locations that would join the league in 2023.

The three newcomers will be San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando, the XFL announced on Sunday.

These three new teams will join Arlington, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. during the 2023 season. The XFL will have three teams in Texas, and all eight teams would have centralized practices at the Arlington hub.

The XFL also announced that it would drop New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay from its lineup.

The league also confirmed game venues for seven of its teams and as well as the team coaching assignments: