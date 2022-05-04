New York Yankees

Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball

Derek Rodriguez got to meet his idol a day after receiving a home run ball in Toronto

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Derek Rodriguez just had a few days he will never forget.

The 9-year-old New York Yankees fan went viral in the Rogers Centre stands on Tuesday after he was handed an Aaron Judge home run ball by Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. After Lanzillotta’s gesture, the two hugged it out in a heartwarming moment.

“I’m really excited,” Rodriguez told The Athletic. “My dream is to meet Aaron Judge, and well, I’m really happy that I got the ball from his home run.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Wednesday, Judge helped make Rodriguez’s dream come true.

Rodriguez got to meet his favorite player in the dugout before the Yankees’ series finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In this case, crying is absolutely allowed in baseball.

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBToronto Blue Jays
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us