(Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

An Australian cyber security firm is warning Netflix subscribers about a scam email aiming to steal users personal information by tricking them into thinking that accounts are in danger of being suspended, "Today" reported.

MailGuard posted an image of the email in a blog post Friday, calling it "relatively well-designed" because of its ability to generate "individualized messages with specific recipient data."



Users of the streaming service reported receiving suspicious emails that tell recipients their Netflix billing information needs updating and that they must "restart their membership."

The email contains a link that takes subscribers to a fake Netflix website where they are asked to log in and enter information including credit card numbers.

A screenshot of the phishing email targeting Netflix subscribers was published by cyber security firm MailGuard.

Photo credit: MailGuard

"Of course, this website is completely bogus and is just a mechanism for the scammers to steal the victim’s identity and credit card information,” MailGuard said.

It was not immediately clear how many of Netflix's more than 109 million worldwide subscribers have received the email.