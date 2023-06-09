The new NBC Sports Boston mobile app is here

New England fans have a new mobile destination for NBC Sports Boston’s extensive coverage of their favorite teams – and their teams only.

The NBC Sports Boston app delivers comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins within a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate experience.

The new app provides the latest news, analysis, commentary and insights from the network’s stable of experts and insiders, including Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Chris Forsberg and John Tomase. Fans are also able to listen to podcasts, follow live scores and stats, catch highlights and watch behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

The NBC Sports Boston app features customizable push notifications, allowing fans to select which teams to receive alerts for so they can stay updated on the latest breaking news, injuries, trades, milestones and other key moments covering their favorite teams and athletes.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBC Sports Boston app, including how to download it now:

What fans get with the NBC Sports Boston app

Access to comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins

Extensive news, analysis commentary and insights from leading experts and insiders, including Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Chris Forsberg and John Tomase

Extensive game highlights, recaps, interviews, behind-the-scenes content and more

The latest scores and team and player statistics

Customizable alerts by team covering the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins

Fans can download the NBC Boston app in the App Store and on Google Play.

How fans can stream live games

NBC Sports Boston’s live-game coverage of the Celtics, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the NBC Sports app.

What is happening with MyTeams

The MyTeams app won’t be available for download or for updates in the app stores beginning June 26. The new NBC Sports Boston app provides the same comprehensive coverage of New England’s teams.