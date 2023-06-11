Tom Brady, Kylian Mbappe among celebrities at 2023 French Open Final

Novak Djokovic is going for a record 23rd grand slam singles title in the 2023 French Open final against Casper Ruud on Sunday, and there are many celebrities in attendance at Roland Garros in Paris to witness it.

The group of sports celebrities includes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, French soccer superstar and 2018 World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe, and retired soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Brady is actually sitting in Djokovic's box alongside the Serbian star's family.

Kylian Mbappé, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Tom Brady at the French Open men's singles final 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vvycc8micb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2023

A win over Ruud would push Djokovic past tennis legend Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles. Nadal won 14 French Open titles. Djokovic entered Sunday as a two-time winner of this tournament, with his last title coming in 2021.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in January, so if he wins at Roland Garros, his quest to complete the grand slam in 2023 will stay alive.