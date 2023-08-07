Trent Brown reveals why he's been limited participant in Patriots camp

Trent Brown not being a full participant in drills through the first 11 days of Patriots training camp is not contract-related, the veteran left tackle confirmed Monday.

He said an injury is preventing him from being a full participant. When asked if he's hopeful he can play Week 1 of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown replied, "Absolutely."

Trent Brown talks about possibility for him to return for week 1#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/4WCTfViQvz — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 7, 2023

Brown admitted his lack of participation has been “frustrating” but that he’s "doing everything" he can to get back on the field.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I'm listening to the training staff and doing everything that is asked of me so I can get back out here and get healthy," Brown said.

The Patriots badly need Brown to be both healthy and productive as the starting left tackle during the upcoming season. New England doesn't have great talent or depth at the tackle spot right now, so if Brown misses any amount of games, that would be a real setback to the offensive line.

Brown played in all 17 games in 2022 after appearing in just 14 over the previous two seasons combined. When Brown is locked in, he has the ability to be one of the best left tackles in the NFL.