Kevin Garnett told us that anything was possssssssiibbbbbblllle while choking on confetti. Nikola Jokić can barely figure out how to pop a cork and just wants to go home.

If there are two ends of the, "Holy bleep, I just won my first title!" reaction scale, Garnett is a 10 and Jokic a zero, and perhaps there's a lesson there for the 2023 Celtics.

They began the season with a mantra of "unfinished business," and ended it bemoaning how they failed to wake up in time to dispatch the eighth-seeded Heat, who were exposed in five games by the Nuggets.

That made a champion out of the Joker, a former second-round pick and perhaps the most selfless superstar in NBA history. Not only did the two-time MVP become the first player to lead a single postseason in points, rebounds, and assists, but when the final horn sounded, he delayed celebrating with his teammates until he could congratulate each member of the Heat. If he cracked a smile, we still haven't seen it.

"The job is done, and we can go home now," he told ESPN's Lisa Salters in an all-time sound bite.

Everything about Jokić's game stands in contrast to the way the Celtics performed for much of the season. They played individually and disjointedly for long stretches that were only periodically interspersed with the kind of breathtaking team basketball that just ended up frustrating the paying customers: Why can't they bring it like this every possession?

That's Jokić's default setting, because he seems to play for everyone except himself. He set the tone for the entire series in Game 1 by recording six assists in the first quarter before attempting a single shot. Denver's only loss came when the Heat forced him to shoot in Game 2; he delivered an efficient 41 points, but only four assists. He responded in Game 3 with the first 30-20 triple-double in Finals history.

There's only one Jokić and there's no sense asking Jayson Tatum to suddenly average 10 assists a night, though Tatum keeps hinting at expanding this part of his game. But the Celtics have too many players who seek their offense based not on game flow, but how much time has elapsed since their last shot. Jaylen Brown putting on blinders is the prime offender, but Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon fit that description, too. Tatum, despite his standing as the unquestioned alpha, can actually go longer stretches than he should without shooting.

But lest this turn into another recitation of the team in green's failings, Jokić offered some explicit hope, too. He arrived in 2015 with far less fanfare than Boston's two No. 3 overall picks, but even after making his name as an all-around star, success did not come quickly.

Over Jokić's first seven seasons, Denver missed the playoffs three times and only reached one conference finals. Last year, the Nuggets were swatted out of the first round by the Warriors in five games. At that point in his career, Jokić was more choker than Joker.

Jokić reflected on that journey after Monday's victory in Game 5, and his words should inspire the Celtics towards introspection.

"If you want to be successful, you need a couple years," Jokić said at the podium. "You need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you're good, you need to fail. And then when you fail, you're going to figure it out.

"I think experience is not what happened to you, it's what you're going to do with what happened to you. Yes, Jamal (Murray) was injured. Yes, we lose the first round or second round. ... There is no shortcuts. It's a journey. And I'm glad that I'm part of this journey."

Considering that Tatum just turned 25 in March and Jokić is three years older at 28, impatient Celtics fans would be wise to remember that scaling the mountain is a journey. After all, Michael Jordan and LeBron James, widely considered the two greatest players in NBA history, didn't win their first titles until age 27.

So there is time. The question is what the Celtics do with it. They've shown a maddening inability or unwillingness to learn from their mistakes -- the same turnovers that doomed them in last year's Finals proved their undoing vs. the Heat in Game 7 -- but the pieces are in place to make like the Nuggets and exorcise their demons in one magical postseason.

If they ever pull it off, how they celebrate is completely up to them.