Why Brandon Staley showed Chargers film of Patriots' playoff collapse

Before 28-3, there was 21-3. And the New England Patriots weren't on the winning end.

The 2006 Patriots blew a 21-3 first-half lead to the Indianapolis Colts in that season's AFC Championship Game en route to a crushing 38-34 defeat. The Colts won the Super Bowl two weeks later, and New England had to spend the entire offseason wondering, "what if?"

Why are we digging up old Patriots wounds? Well, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he recently showed footage of that Patriots-Colts game to his team as it attempts to move on from blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last season's AFC Wild Card Round. Staley also showed his team highlights of Manchester City's late collapse against Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League semifinal.

But why would Staley's players want to see more footage of blown leads? Apparently Staley wanted to emphasize how both New England and Manchester City bounced back from those heart-breakers: The Patriots went 16-0 in 2007 on the heels of that Colts collapse, while Man City avenged its 2022 loss one year later by beating that same Real Madrid team in 2023 Champions League semifinal.

Here was Staley's message to his team, per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano:

"Okay, guys, you're not the only ones. So don't get into this mindset of, 'Man, we're a victim to whatever.' No. You play long enough, you coach long enough, you compete long enough, you're going to have a tough game like this. But these teams have elite cultures, they have the elite players and coaching, and they have the belief that their way is really special. And here's the response. Here's what they did to get over it."

So, while the Patriots may not enjoy reliving that Colts loss, Staley actually was paying their organization a compliment, noting that the team's strong culture helped it move on from a crippling loss. That defeat was far from New England's only heartbreak in the postseason, as Bill Belichick's club lost three Super Bowls over the next decade.

But the Patriots also won three Super Bowls in that span -- including that historic 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI -- and Staley apparently believes there's a lesson to be learned in bouncing back from adversity.