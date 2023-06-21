WATCH: Bobby Dalbec drills moving train with mammoth homer

Triple-A Bobby Dalbec is a force to be reckoned with.

Dalbec recorded his 18th home run in 52 games with the WooSox on Tuesday vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He did so in style, drilling a moving train far over the left field fence at Polar Park.

Watch Dalbec's moonshot homer below:

Robert Vernon Dalbec. Just hit the moving train. With a baseball. Off his bat. pic.twitter.com/tPirwxGJ2C — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 21, 2023

We'll never know just how far the towering blast traveled as it went beyond the limits of the TrackMan system, according to MassLive.com. What we do know is it had an exit velocity of 115 mph with a 38-degree launch angle. No home run has ever had both of those numbers since batted ball metrics started being tracked in 2015.

Dalbec enters Wednesday as the WooSox leader in homers (18), slugging percentage (.653), OPS (1.068), and runs scored (47).

The WooSox went on to defeat the IronPigs, 7-5.