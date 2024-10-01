13-year-old girl missing from Quincy

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Quincy police say Mikaila Jordan was reported missing by her mother Tuesday. She was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The teen is believed to be wearing ripped light-colored jeans, a long sleeve black t-shirt, a black vest, and black and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers. She's described as about 100 pounds and 4 feet tall with hazel eyes and brown/red hair that was previously blonde.

According to police, the girl is known to frequent South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Kindcaide Park in Quincy, Lake Street in Weymouth and the City of Boston.