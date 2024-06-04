19-year-old killed in crash in Pelham

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Route 202 in Pelham, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Massachusetts State Police said the Essex man was driving a 2013 Toyota Siena on Route 202 around 7:15 p.m. when he crashed into a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

Rescue crews extricated the driver and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was not publicly identified.

The road was closed for three hours in both directions but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

