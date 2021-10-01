Anna Rossi's Báhn Mì Bowl

Traditionally served as sandwiches on a delicious crusty baguette, we keep the big "umami" flavor of marinated chicken (and/or mushrooms for a vegetarian option,) but instead of the sandwich pile it on an easy 30-minute pickled veggie mixture (like carrot and cucumber and summer greens) with a crusty slice of bread on the side.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ lbs marinated chicken thighs

12 oz portobello mushrooms

2 cups pickled veggies

4-5 cups Little Leaf Farms greens

½ cup cilantro leaves, rinsed and dried

Artisan French bread, sliced and grilled

CHICKEN AND/OR CREMINI MUSHROOM MARINADE

3 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce, regular

2 tbsp maple syrup, grade B preferred

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

4 scallions, minced

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

PICKLED VEGGIES

1 ½ cups carrots, sliced matchstick style

1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced into ribbons

Radish, pepper, and red onion are also nice

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp granulated sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Begin by marinating the chicken thighs and/or portobello mushrooms. In a medium bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients and add the chicken breasts and/or mushrooms, stirring a few times to completely coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate a minimum of 30 minutes (or overnight if you have time!) in the refrigerator.

2. For the pickled veggies, in a medium bowl, whisk apple cider vinegar with sugar and salt until clear and dissolved. Add carrots and cucumber to the mixture and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes. Chef tip: These keep well in an airtight container in your fridge all week and are delicious with burgers, sandwiches, and pulled pork!

3. Preheat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat. Grill chicken thighs 3-4 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reads 160*. If you are preparing the mushrooms, cook them over medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until they sweat out excess moisture and are slightly caramelized.

4. Pull the pan from the heat and allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes and let the mushrooms slightly cool while assembling the salad.

5. Slice the artisan French bread on the diagonal into 1 ½ inch slices. Drizzle with olive oil and grill or toast to warm through to give a delicious texture.

6. Build your Bahn Mi bowls by laying down a bed of Little Leaf Farms greens with sliced chicken, mushrooms, pickled veggies, and top with fresh cilantro and artisan bread. Enjoy!

Chef tip: For an added indulgence, spread pate on your grilled bread for a traditional flavor that pairs well with the chicken and pickled veggies.