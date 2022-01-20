Baked Morning Glory Oats

INGREDIENTS
2 cups Old Fashioned Oats (Bob’s Red Mill)
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda (Bob’s Red Mill)
¼ tsp salt
1 TBS flax seed (optional)
1 TBS hemp hearts (optional)
¼ cup brown sugar (Wholesome)
1 1/2 cups milk or milk alternative (Ripple)
½ cup orange juice (Uncle Matt’s)
2 extra large eggs (Nellie’s)
1 large carrot, grated
2 large apples, divided (1 grated, 1 sliced)
¼ cup maple syrup (Wholesome)
½ tsp vanilla extract
2 TBS butter, melted
½ cup toasted almonds or walnuts, sliced or coarsely chopped
Yogurt, for serving (Stonyfield)
PREPARATION
- Preheat the oven to 375* and butter a 9x13” baking pan.
- In a large bowl, combine the old fashioned oats, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, flax seed, hemp hearts and brown sugar.
- In a small bowl, combine the milk, orange juice, eggs, carrot, grated apple, maple syrup, vanilla extract and melted butter.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix well and pour oatmeal mixture into the prepared baker. Top with sliced apples and almonds.
- Bake for 25 +/- minutes or until the center is set and has a little spring to it. Serve warm with a dollop of yogurt and extra drizzle of syrup.
*Note: Bake time will vary considerably based on size of baking dish. The center should be set with a little bounce to it when touched to indicate it is cooked through.