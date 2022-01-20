Baked Morning Glory Oats

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Old Fashioned Oats (Bob’s Red Mill)

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda (Bob’s Red Mill)

¼ tsp salt

1 TBS flax seed (optional)

1 TBS hemp hearts (optional)

¼ cup brown sugar (Wholesome)

1 1/2 cups milk or milk alternative (Ripple)

½ cup orange juice (Uncle Matt’s)

2 extra large eggs (Nellie’s)

1 large carrot, grated

2 large apples, divided (1 grated, 1 sliced)

¼ cup maple syrup (Wholesome)

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 TBS butter, melted

½ cup toasted almonds or walnuts, sliced or coarsely chopped

Yogurt, for serving (Stonyfield)

PREPARATION

Preheat the oven to 375* and butter a 9x13” baking pan. In a large bowl, combine the old fashioned oats, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, flax seed, hemp hearts and brown sugar. In a small bowl, combine the milk, orange juice, eggs, carrot, grated apple, maple syrup, vanilla extract and melted butter. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix well and pour oatmeal mixture into the prepared baker. Top with sliced apples and almonds. Bake for 25 +/- minutes or until the center is set and has a little spring to it. Serve warm with a dollop of yogurt and extra drizzle of syrup.

*Note: Bake time will vary considerably based on size of baking dish. The center should be set with a little bounce to it when touched to indicate it is cooked through.