Boston EMS staffing is putting public safety at risk, union says

First responders are sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage at Boston EMS that they say is so severe, it is putting public safety at risk.

The union representing Boston EMS said the latest example happened on Sunday. They had to shut down one of the ambulances stationed at Beth Israel for eight hours because there were no paramedics available to work on it. The ambulance covers Fenway, Back Bay, Allston and Brighton.

“It’s very concerning to us. We are very understaffed,” Nicholas Mutter, the secretary of the union said.

Boston city councilor Erin Murphy said she is getting calls daily from people who say they are waiting too long for EMS to arrive.

“Just yesterday, I got a call that someone collapsed at a gym in Dorchester and the response took longer than it should have,” Murphy said. “This is a public safety issue.”

With at least 50 openings, the union is pushing for the city to get rid of the residency requirement for their employees. Their new contract puts a three-year moratorium on the 10-year requirement, but they want it to be removed altogether.

NBC10 Boston asked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu if she would consider getting rid of it.

“I’m not there yet,” Wu said. “We know our talent is right here in Boston so we’re going to do what it takes to connect them to those opportunities.”

Wu said she is focused on increasing resources and improving recruitment. Those working on the front lines worry that will not be enough.

“We’re very much for city jobs for city kids. The problem is city kids don’t want to be EMTs and paramedics,” Mutter said.

Since they are required to live in the city, the union is also pushing to increase pay for Boston EMS employees so they can afford to do so.