Boston-To-China Flights Set to Resume Next Month

Flights between Boston and both Beijing and Shanghai are set to restart next month, according to federal regulatory filings made by Hainan Airlines, one of several carriers that ended service between Boston and East Asia when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Hainan indicated in filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation that it plans to restart flights between Boston Logan International and Beijing Capital International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Feb. 17. Flights will be scheduled to depart from each city three times a week.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal