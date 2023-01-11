Boston

Boston-To-China Flights Set to Resume Next Month

By Grant Welker

Flights between Boston and both Beijing and Shanghai are set to restart next month, according to federal regulatory filings made by Hainan Airlines, one of several carriers that ended service between Boston and East Asia when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Hainan indicated in filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation that it plans to restart flights between Boston Logan International and Beijing Capital International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Feb. 17. Flights will be scheduled to depart from each city three times a week.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us