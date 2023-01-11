cambridge

Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square

By Grant Welker

Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says.

Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing restaurant group, is expected to open the first week of February.

