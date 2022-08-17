Charred Poblano Carnitas Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
3 fresh green poblano peppers, grilled & charred, peeled, deseeded, and stemmed
1 orange, peeled, halved, and grilled
1 head of garlic, roasted
6 tomatillos, husked and grilled
1 jalapeno, seeded
1 onion, peeled and grilled
¼ cup coconut milk
1 large sprig of fresh oregano
3 bay leaves
1TBS + ½ tsp salt, divided
5-6 lbs boneless Boston butt pork, cut into 3” cubes
1 tsp coriander
1 tsp cumin
Extra virgin olive oil
Tortillas, your favorite (I love almond flour or soft flour tortillas)
More from The Chef's Pantry
PREPARATION:
In a high-powered mixer, puree grilled peppers, grilled orange, roasted garlic, jalapeno, grilled onion and coconut milk. Add ½ - 1 tsp salt to taste. Set aside.
Preheat a griddle or cast iron skillet on high. In a large bowl, toss the cubes of Boston butt pork with cumin, coriander, and a generous sprinkling of salt and extra virgin olive oil. Sear on all 6 sides of the cubes until a nice crust and caramelization starts to form and place in a slow cooker.
Pour the charred poblano sauce on top and toss in the sprig of oregano and bay leaves. Cover and set the slow cooker on low for 6 hours.
When the meat is fork tender, shred on a rimmed baking sheet and place in an insulated baker ready for serving family style. Pour 1-2 cups of the cooking liquid on top and keep warm until ready to serve with Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa and a Spicy Frozen Pineapple Coconut Margarita!
To watch Anna make the carnitas, along with her sweet and spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa and a Pineapple Coconut Margarita, watch below for the full episode of The Chef's Pantry.