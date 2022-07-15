Chef Dell Leandro's Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad

Ingredients

5 Ea. diced farmstand Heirloom tomatoes

1 pinhalved cherry Heirloom tomato

4Ea. grilled corn on the cob

1Ea. peeled small, diced cucumber

½ small, diced red onion

1 Cup cooked, drained white beans

1 cup cooked red quinoa

1 cup fava beans- blanched, drained

¼ bunch, sliced basil

¼ cup olive oil

1Ea. lemon juice

2Oz red wine vinegar

salt + pepper to taste

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.

2. Toss lightly, adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Red Pepper Aioli

Ingredients:

2 ea. roasted red pepper

1 cup garlic cloves

2 cups olive oil

½ mustard

1 ea. lemon, juiced

1 T crushed red pepper

1 cup mayo

Method

1 - To a heavy-bottomed pan, add garlic and olive oil.

Cook it on medium-low for about 20 minutes, until garlic is soft but not yet brown.

Set it aside and cool.

2- Add roasted red pepper to a food processor and puree. Add roasted red garlic, mustard, and lemon juice.

3- Slowly add half the oil.

4- In a mixing bowl, add the red pepper puree and mayo. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

