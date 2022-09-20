Egg Bites Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- ⅓ cup sharp cheddar, shredded
- 1 cup shredded summer squash (shredded zucchini or steamed and chopped spinach would also be great)
- 2 slices of bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- Pinch of kosher salt and pepper (keep in mind the bacon and cheese will add big salt flavor)
PREPARATION:
- Preheat your oven to 350*.
- In a large bowl, vigorously whisk the eggs until they run through the whisk like water and are not at all gloppy.
- Whisk in the cottage cheese and grated squash.
- Add half the scallions and bacon, saving some for the top.
- In a well-greased standard muffin tin, evenly divide the egg mixture. Top with shredded cheddar and remaining scallion and bacon.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the center has set.
- Pull from the oven and run a pairing knife delicately along the side edge to release the egg bite from the tin.
- Let cool for 5-10 minutes and then use a spoon to gently pop them out of the mold.
- Once fully cooled, store in an airtight container. If you stack them, separate the layers with parchment paper.