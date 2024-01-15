Events across Boston to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

On his 95th birthday, Dr. Martin Luther King continues to inspire us to embrace each other and work towards a better future, and on his commemoration day, there are plenty of events across Boston looking to honor that legacy.

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to deliver remarks at the 54th annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast at the Boston Convention Center this morning.

Another tradition is the Boston Children's Chorus, hosting its 21st annual tribute concert at Boston's Symphony Hall at 4p.m.

The education nonprofit City Year is mobilizing more than 200 volunteers to repaint the Holmes Innovation School in Dorchester, and packing ore than 1,000 supply kits for other Boston and Everett schools.

"Monday is a national day of service, it's a day when hundreds of thousands of Americans are choosing to serve instead of taking the day off," said Mollie Puskar, senior director of corporate development at City Year. "So I think, in addition to the service we're doing at Holmes, there's this feeling that you're part of a bigger movement."