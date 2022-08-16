Grilled Zucchini With Rosa Harissa Aioli Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4 small to medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pepper

3 TBS Grapeseed Oil

1/2 cup mayonnaise, Hellmann's is always a good choice

1-2 TBS Harissa spice blend, more or less to taste & Curio's Rose Harissa is SO good if you are looking...

Zest and Juice from 1 lemon, more or less to taste

Fresh herbs and edible flowers to garnish

PREPARATION:

Preheat your grill on high.

Place zucchini spears on a baking sheet and generously dress & toss with extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Use a folded piece of paper towel and grill tongs to dip into grapeseed oil and brush over grill grates to help prevent sticking.

Lay the flat cut side of zucchini on the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes until grill marks form, rotate a quarter turn, and grill across the other cut side for an additional 2-3 minutes. The trick is to blast the zucchini with high heat to sear the outside and keep a firm texture in the interior.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, make the aioli by whisking together the mayonnaise, harissa, lemon zest, and juice. Use as a dip for the grilled zucchini or as a base for plating the zucchini on top. Enjoy hot!

Anna's serving up three of the most versatile and unique ways to make zucchini this summer.