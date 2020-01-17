Boston

Hub Cooking Club: Beef Bourguignon

Anna Rossi is in the kitchen with Chef Justin Winters to learn the recipe to Stephanie's on Newbury's Beef Bourguignon.

Beef Bourguignon

By: Executive Chef Justin Winters, Stephanie's on Newbury

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Beef Shortrib
  • ¼ C Pearl Onions, Peeled
  • ¼ C Bacon Lardons
  • ¼ C Button Mushrooms
  • 1 C Red Wine
  • 2 C Veal Demiglace or Veal Stock
  • 2 sprigs Rosemary
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Butter
  • ½ Pound Fingerling Potatoes
  • ½ Pound Baby Carrots

Procedure:

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. Season shortribs with salt and pepper and sear on high with whole butter in a Dutch oven or braising pan.
  3. Once the meat is browned on all sides, remove.
  4. While the pan is still hot add the bacon lardons and render the fat from the bacon about 50% of the way.  Reducing to medium 2-3 min.
  5. Add the pearl onions, button mushrooms and baby carrots.  Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
  6. Add the rosemary and deglaze with the red wine.  Reduce the wine by half.
  7. Add the veal demi and bring to a boil.  Once at a boil, turn off the heat add the seared shortribs.  Cover and place in the preheated oven.
  8. Cook for 1-1.5 hr or until fork tender.
  9. While the shortribs are cooking place the fingerling potatoes in a small pot with water and salt.  Boil until the potatoes are fork tender and remove…Once the potatoes are cooled, cut in half.
  10. When the shortrib is ready.  In a large saute pan on med high add ½ oz or butter and melt.  Add the potatoes, cut side down and cook until golden brown.
  11. Serve the shortrib with the braising liquid, vegetable and crispy fingerling potatoes.

