Hub Cooking Club: Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon
By: Executive Chef Justin Winters, Stephanie's on Newbury
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Beef Shortrib
- ¼ C Pearl Onions, Peeled
- ¼ C Bacon Lardons
- ¼ C Button Mushrooms
- 1 C Red Wine
- 2 C Veal Demiglace or Veal Stock
- 2 sprigs Rosemary
- Salt and Pepper
- Butter
- ½ Pound Fingerling Potatoes
- ½ Pound Baby Carrots
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Season shortribs with salt and pepper and sear on high with whole butter in a Dutch oven or braising pan.
- Once the meat is browned on all sides, remove.
- While the pan is still hot add the bacon lardons and render the fat from the bacon about 50% of the way. Reducing to medium 2-3 min.
- Add the pearl onions, button mushrooms and baby carrots. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Add the rosemary and deglaze with the red wine. Reduce the wine by half.
- Add the veal demi and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn off the heat add the seared shortribs. Cover and place in the preheated oven.
- Cook for 1-1.5 hr or until fork tender.
- While the shortribs are cooking place the fingerling potatoes in a small pot with water and salt. Boil until the potatoes are fork tender and remove…Once the potatoes are cooled, cut in half.
- When the shortrib is ready. In a large saute pan on med high add ½ oz or butter and melt. Add the potatoes, cut side down and cook until golden brown.
- Serve the shortrib with the braising liquid, vegetable and crispy fingerling potatoes.