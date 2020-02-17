the hub today

Hub Cooking Club: Harissa Swordfish

Oyster Bar's Executive Chef John Ross shows Anna Rossi how to cook up a delicious swordfish dish with a North African flavor staple: harissa.

Harissa Swordfish

By: Executive Chef John Ross, Oyster Bar

Ingredients:

  • 2ea. 6-7oz. portion of center cut swordfish filet
  • 1/2C rose harissa
  • 2ea. english cucumbers
  • 1C crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2C plain greek yogurt
  • 6ea. cherry tomatoes
  • 2oz. olive oil
  • 1tsp. greek oregano
  • 1/4C micro greens or garnish of your choice
  • 1ea. lemon, halved
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Method (preheat oven to 500*F):

  1. Rub the swordfish portions with the rose harissa, cover, and refrigerate.
  2. Toss the cherry tomatoes w/ 1oz. of the olive oil, oregano, salt & pepper. place on sheet pan or saute pan and place in the oven for 7 min. you want a little color and blistering. cool & reserve.
  3. Quarter the cucumbers lengthwise, then dice. Mix with yogurt and feta cheese.
  4. Heat a saute pan over high heat. season the swordfish with salt & pepper. pour remaining olive oil in saute hot pan, place the swordfish gently in pan as to not splash the oil. sear on both sides to get a nice color, place in the oven for 4-6 minutes depending on thickness of the sword fish.
  5. Place 3/4 C cucumber mixture on a plate, place the swordfish on top, 3 roasted tomatoes around the plate. garnish with micro greens & a squeeze of lemon.
  6. Eat it 

This article tagged under:

the hub todayEncore Boston Harboranna rossiNorth Africahub cooking club
