Local church offers temporary housing as Mass. sees surge of migrants

As a surge of migrants arrives in Massachusetts, state officials are asking residents with extra room to consider opening up their homes. The plea for help comes as the governor declares a state of emergency to deal with the migrant crisis. One church in Natick is already answering the call.

At Hartford Street Presbyterian Church in Natick, they set up a temporary shelter for the first time, converting the area once used for Sunday school. In the span of three days, they were able to set up three rooms used to house migrant families.

“We could get a call from the state at any time saying can you possibly take some families tonight,” Ross Elliott, an elder at the church said.

Since opening at the end of June, they have housed 11 families. Members of the congregation pitch in by cooking meals and cleaning rooms.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“I’ve donated food. I’ve prepared a couple of meals. My daughter and I come to sweep the rooms as families leave,” Villeroy Tah said.

At first church members were concerned about food supply, but they said they have had so many donations from the community, they are running out of places to store them. The families usually stay at the church for a few days before leaving to be processed.

“The first families we had I could see it in their eyes that they didn’t want to leave. They kept saying wow, this is such a great place, can we stay here,” Elliott said.

Elliott said they are just trying to practice what they preach and they hope it inspires others to do the same.

“People might step forward and say if Hartford Street can do it, so can we,” Elliott said.

Those interested in applying to host migrants can apply at the Brazilian Worker Center in Boston. The director said all of the migrants are screened and matched with families that fit their needs.

“We’re going to have the conversation before. We’re going to do the screening of the migrants and do all of the checking before we place them in people’s houses,” director Lenita Reason said.