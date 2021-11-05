recipes

“Lord's Pomme” Apple Cider Cocktail

Original Recipe by Anna Rossi @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

4 oz apple cider

1 tsp cinnamon simple syrup, recipe to follow

2 TBS lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1.5 oz local rum, Bully Boy is nice

Cinnamon sticks and lemon wheels for garnish

Ice

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

5 cinnamon sticks

More recipes

fall recipes 3 hours ago

Fabulous Fall Picnic Recipes

Boston Dec 22, 2020

Easy and Elegant Cocktail Recipes for Celebrating the Holidays at Home

PREPARATION

For the Cinnamon Simple Syrup:

  1. In a small pot, combine granulated sugar with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer until the sugar has completely dissolved.
  2. Remove from heat and add the cinnamon sticks. Let the cinnamon infuse in the hot simple syrup for 30 minutes while it cools. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container like a mason jar for the season.

For the Cocktail:

  1. In a shaker, combine the apple cider, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice (to taste), and rum. Shake for 30 seconds.
  2. Serve over ice and garnish with an additional cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.

This article tagged under:

recipesas seen on
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us