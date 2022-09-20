Maple Harvest Granola Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Yields approx 6 cups

2 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1 cup wheat germ

1/4 cup flax seed, ground is nice

1/2 cup shaved coconut, unsweetened

1/3 cup sunflower seeds, raw & unsalted

1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped raw & unsalted

1/2 cup sliced almonds, raw & unsalted

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup pure olive oil or coconut oil

3/4 cup maple syrup, grade B is so great if you can find it

1/2 cup dried cranberries

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 350* and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, combine the old-fashioned oats, wheat germ, flax seed, coconut, sunflower seeds, pecans, almonds, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until evenly combined. In a medium bowl, combine the pure olive oil and maple syrup. I like to mix these in a 4-cup Pyrex measuring pitcher, great for measuring liquids and a clean pour. Whisk with a small whisk or fork until emulsified (thick and combined). Pour maple syrup mixture on top of the oat mixture. Stir well, until oats are wet and evenly coated. Spread evenly across the rimmed baking sheet and bake for 30- 35 minutes until evenly toasted, stirring every 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely, about 1 hour, before adding cranberries. Toss to combine and store in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks.

Are you a visual person? Watch below to see Anna make this granola and other easy, grab-and-go breakfast bites.

Anna Rossi gives you three nutritious, delicious breakfast recipes you can make ahead to have any time you need a quick, nutritious but yummy breakfast. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today presents The Chef's Pantry!