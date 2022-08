INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup maple syrup

⅓ cup water

2 tbs lime juice

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1 small Thai Chili, thinly sliced crosswise to make little rings

1 tbs carrot, shredded

1 tsp chili garlic sauce

PREPARATION:

Whisk together all ingredients and serve in a small bowl for dipping.

Want to watch Anna make this and more? Watch the full episode of The Chef's Pantry Below!

Little Leaf Farms is known for their delicious greens grown all year round. Anna shows us some creative ways to use their NEW, crispy leaf by whipping up some delicious spring rolls.