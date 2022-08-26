recipe

Peanut Dipping Sauce for Fresh Spring Rolls

Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 14 oz can full-fat coconut milk

2 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

½ cup Tamari soy sauce

¼-⅓ cup sriracha

¼ cup maple syrup

Kosher salt to taste

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge up to 1 week.

Spring Roll Filling Inspo!

Foundation: Rice paper, vermicelli noodles, Little Leaf Baby Butter Lettuce.

Protein: Tofu, boiled shrimp, pulled chicken, BBQ pork.

Veggies & Fruits: Carrots, bell peppers, celery, cucumber, radish, avocado, mango.

Herbs: cilantro, basil, mint & edible flowers.

