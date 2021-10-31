Police: Man Says He Has Bomb, Steals Drugs From Pharmacy

Police in Newburyport, Massachusetts, are looking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at CVS on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at just after 2 p.m., they were called to CVS on Pond Street for a report of a robbery.

They said that a man had walked into the store and approached the pharmacy counter, handing the pharmacist a note claiming to have a bomb and demanding prescription drugs. The suspect took off with an undisclosed quantity of drugs.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30's or 40's, approximately 5'10" - six feet tall, weighing between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a bright blue Nike hoodie, dark pants, a navy blue baseball cap, gray shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask.

Police said he may be driving an older-model blue pickup truck with New Hampshire plates.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.