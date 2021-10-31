Newburyport

Police: Man Says He Has Bomb, Steals Drugs From Pharmacy

Newburyport Police are on the lookout for the suspect

By Jim McKeever

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Newburyport, Massachusetts, are looking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at CVS on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at just after 2 p.m., they were called to CVS on Pond Street for a report of a robbery.

They said that a man had walked into the store and approached the pharmacy counter, handing the pharmacist a note claiming to have a bomb and demanding prescription drugs. The suspect took off with an undisclosed quantity of drugs.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30's or 40's, approximately 5'10" - six feet tall, weighing between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a bright blue Nike hoodie, dark pants, a navy blue baseball cap, gray shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask.

Police said he may be driving an older-model blue pickup truck with New Hampshire plates.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.

