Pumpkin Pie Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

**Serves 2**

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup milk, I like unsweetened coconut or oat milk in this

½ cup pumpkin puree, (also try pureed butternut squash or sweet potato)

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or 1 tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp clove, ½ tsp ginger, & ¼ tsp nutmeg)

3 TBS maple syrup

Kosher salt, just a pinch

¼ cup chia seeds

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PREPARATION:

In a large bowl, vigorously whisk together the milk and pumpkin puree. I like to use a small hand mixer like Frothy, but a hand whisk is just fine. Whisk in spices, maple syrup, and salt. Whisk in chia seeds. Evenly divide into 2 airtight containers and refrigerate overnight. I like to top this with a small scoop of maple yogurt, fresh fruit, and/or a pinch of granola for some crunch.

Watch below as Anna makes this and a couple of other 'make ahead' breakfast dishes.

Anna Rossi gives you three nutritious, delicious breakfast recipes you can make ahead to have any time you need a quick, nutritious but yummy breakfast. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today presents The Chef's Pantry!