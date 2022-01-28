‘Queen' Green Goddess Dip

Ingredients:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

2 cups lightly packed fresh herbs (Dill, mint, parsley, & basil are a great mix)

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

2 scallions, coarsely chopped

2 TBS lemon juice

1 TBS apple cider vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup cotija cheese (goat or feta is also nice)

½ cup plain greek yogurt

½ avocado

Salt & pepper to taste

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until well incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

For a thinner dressing that will drizzle over greens, add ½ cup of water. You can also use more lemon juice or apple cider vinegar for an added robust flavor.

Enjoy!