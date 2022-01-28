recipes

‘Queen' Green Goddess Dip

Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

Ingredients:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

2 cups lightly packed fresh herbs (Dill, mint, parsley, & basil are a great mix)

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 

2 scallions, coarsely chopped

2 TBS lemon juice

1 TBS apple cider vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup cotija cheese (goat or feta is also nice)

½ cup plain greek yogurt

½ avocado 

Salt & pepper to taste

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until well incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.  

For a thinner dressing that will drizzle over greens, add ½ cup of water. You can also use more lemon juice or apple cider vinegar for an added robust flavor. 

Enjoy!

More from The Chef's Pantry

recipes 1 hour ago

Weeknight Gyros With a Spicy Radish Tzatziki

salad dressing 32 mins ago

Benihana-Style Dressing

This article tagged under:

recipesanna rossiSponsored ContentLittle Leaf FarmsGreen Goddess Dip
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us