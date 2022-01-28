‘Queen' Green Goddess Dip

Ingredients:
2 cups lightly packed fresh herbs (Dill, mint, parsley, & basil are a great mix)
2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
2 scallions, coarsely chopped
2 TBS lemon juice
1 TBS apple cider vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ cup cotija cheese (goat or feta is also nice)
½ cup plain greek yogurt
½ avocado
Salt & pepper to taste
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until well incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
For a thinner dressing that will drizzle over greens, add ½ cup of water. You can also use more lemon juice or apple cider vinegar for an added robust flavor.
Enjoy!