Roast Beef Picnic Loaf With Fig and Roquefort

INGREDIENTS
1x 8-10” Boule, (or any great looking & smelling artisanal loaf of bread - round preferred)
½ cup Roquefort Blue Cheese Spread *
3 cups fresh arugula
1 ½ lbs roast beef, medium/ medium rare & thinly slice ⅛” thin
½ cup fig jam, Dalmatia Fig Paste is delicious
36” Baker’s twine
PREPARATION
- Begin by slicing the boule across the equator. Using your fingers, carefully peel away the bread on the interior of the top half of the loaf, leaving about a 1” border of bread before you reach the crust. This will create space for the abundance of fixin’s.
- Begin building the sandwich by smothering the base of the loaf with the Roquefort Blue Cheese spread. Next, add ½ of the arugula followed by the roast beef. Continue with the remaining arugula. Smother the top half of the loaf with fig jam and place on top of the stacked base.
- Wrap the sandwich like a package and place between two heavy cast iron skillets in the refrigerator to press until ready to serve (1-24 hours).
- Slice into pie shaped wedges, serve and enjoy.
*ROQUEFORT BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
INGREDIENTS
4 oz good blue cheese, room temperature
4 oz cream cheese, room temperature
½ tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 TBS chive, minced
2 TBS walnuts, toasted & minced
Zest from one lemon
PREPARATION
- In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to use in an airtight container. This is also delicious on a cheese board!